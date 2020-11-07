In Chandigarh, mismanaged tree pruning comes under scanner

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 00:23 IST

Many residents of the city have been complaining that pruning of trees isn’t being done properly. While many trees lie in wait for pruning, overgrown and covering streetlights and traffic lights, the trees that are pruned are not cleaned and branches can keep lying down on the road for days afterwards, they have alleged.

The road between Sectors 32 and 33 was pruned over a week ago, but the branches have been thrown on the side of the road, even encroaching upon the cycle track in some places. General secretary of the Sector 33B resident welfare association (RWA) Kuljinder Sra said, “It has been over a week and the branches have been cleared. Close to my house, some trees had to be pruned to change the wires a month back and the branches are still laying down there. The officials of the municipal corporation (MC) and the UT administration keep passing the buck.”

President of the Sector 38A and B RWA Joginder Singh said, “There is no uniformity in how trees are pruned. The authorities do it as per their own fancy. In many areas trees have covered the streetlights to an extent that they don’t work properly at night and make citizens feel unsafe.”

Traffic police officials confirmed receiving complaints about traffic lights covered with trees, which they said are forwarded to the MC or the UT administration depending on who maintains the roads.

The Chandigarh Resident Association Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) had also highlighted the issue in their meeting recently. Chairman Hitesh Puri said that all their member RWAs had been complaining of this. “We will hold a meeting with the MC commissioner on Tuesday where this will be one of the few problems that we will highlight,” he said.

The trees inside the residential lanes in most of the sectors and along all the Paths of the city are pruned by the MC, while the trees on the Margs of the city are pruned by the UT administration. Speaking about the problem, MC chief engineer Shailender Singh said, “We have not received complaints about this but we will get them checked. Instructions have been given to the MC workers to clear the pruned branches of the trees by the next day.”