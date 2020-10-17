Insurance agent booked for duping customers in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 22:57 IST

An insurance executive working at Modern Automobiles in Industrial Area Phase 1 has been booked for cheating at least 11 customers on their policy renewal payments.

As per the police, the manager of Modern Automobiles said the accused, Kiran Choudhary of Shiva Enclave in Zirakpur, was working with the firm as an insurance executive. She had been collecting money from customers for car insurance renewals, but the money was not deposited with the organisation. A complaint in this regard was made in June, and as per the manager, 11 people had been cheated of around ₹1.7 lakh.

Police said the complaint had been made at the SSP window in June 2020, the case was registered on October 16 after verification. Kiran, who is yet to be arrested, has been booked under sections 408 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.