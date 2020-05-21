J&K edu secy believes govt teachers shoudn’t send their kids to pvt schools, courts controversy

chandigarh

Updated: May 21, 2020 15:27 IST

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) education secretary Asgar Hassan Samoon courted controversy when he criticised government teachers for enrolling their children in private schools.

Samoon, who hails from Kashmir’s remote Gurez Valley, has made it his mission to bring government schools in par with private schools and in his opinion one way to do it is to have the teachers’ children themselves study at the schools.

His attempts have been dismissed by his detractors as ways to garner headlines. This will hardly make any impact. The education secretary is only trying to grab news headlines,’’ said Ahmad Bashir, a former government teacher.

CONTROVERSIAL TWEETS

Taking a jibe at teachers, Samoon had tweeted, “I often wonder why government school teachers in JKUT enrol their own children in the very private schools whose contribution to quality education they don’t wish to acknowledge. A strange paradox indeed. It speaks volumes about quality education that we all aspire for in government schools.”

Announcing the suspension of Anantnag chief education officer, Samoon had tweeted, “Shocked to know that middle school in Monghal, Anantnag, has 15 teachers and 13 students. Those who don’t teach don’t deserve mercy. Directors should explain why teacher deployments were not rationalised despite HLG directions. Anantnag CEO has been placed under suspension. Follow rules or face action.”

‘SAMOON IS VYING FOR REAL CHANGE’

However, not everyone is critical of Samoon, some officials, who had previously served at the department said Samoon was simply trying to revamp the education system.

However, many held that he will ultimately not been able to make any impact like former IAS officer Shah Faesal, who as Kashmir education director had tried to bring change in government schools.

Faisal was removed from the department after coming under criticism from various teachers’ bodies.

J&K Teachers’ Forum general secretary Rafiq Ahmad Rather said, “Teachers with influential backgrounds or relatives of bureaucrats are not transferred out of cities.”

Rather said enrolling children in government schools should not only be made mandatory for teachers but also for bureaucrats. “Only then will these schools see improvement,” he added.

Some people also believe that Samoon has a soft corner towards people running private schools in Kashmir.