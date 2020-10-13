e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Jannayak Janata Party’s Haryana chief Nishan Singh tests positive for Covid-19

Jannayak Janata Party’s Haryana chief Nishan Singh tests positive for Covid-19

His test report comes a week after party president and deputy CM Dushyant Chautala tested positive

chandigarh Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 16:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Jannayak Janata Party Haryana unit president Nishan Singh tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, a week after Haryana deputy chief minister and JJP chief Dushyant Chautala announced he had coronavirus infection.
Jannayak Janata Party Haryana unit president Nishan Singh tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, a week after Haryana deputy chief minister and JJP chief Dushyant Chautala announced he had coronavirus infection.(HT file photo)
         

A week after Haryana deputy chief minister and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala tested positive for Covid-19, his party’s state unit chief Nishan Singh on Tuesday announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus infection, too.

In a tweet, Nishan Singh urged all those who had come in contact with him over the past few days to get themselves tested. “I will remain in home isolation and can’t meet anyone for the next 14 days,” he said.

Last week, Nishan Singh had met Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP state chief OP Dhankar, JJP national vice-president KC Bangar and senior party leader Harsh Kumar in Delhi to discuss the joint candidate for the Baroda bypoll on November 3.

With both senior leaders of the JJP down with the virus, leaders of ally BJP have taken on campaigning in Baroda.

Chautala has been facing farmers’ anger over the recently enacted farm laws. The farmers have been protesting near his house in Sirsa, seeking his resignation from the Manohar Lal Khattar government.

