e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Keventers CEO Sohrab Sitaram addresses online session on impact of Covid-19 on businesses at Chitkara University

Keventers CEO Sohrab Sitaram addresses online session on impact of Covid-19 on businesses at Chitkara University

He was speaking through Chitkara University’s Facebook page which was accessed by people from across the country.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 07, 2020 01:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Keventers CEO Sohrab Sitaram
Keventers CEO Sohrab Sitaram(HT PHOTO)
         

Sohrab Sitaram, chief executive officer of Keventers, on Saturday addressed an online session organised by Chitkara University on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on business environment.

He was speaking through Chitkara University’s Facebook page which was accessed by people from across the country.

Speaking on maintaining a balance between financial viability and taking care of one’s health and protecting lives amid the Covid-19 crisis, Sitaram said, “One has to be extremely cautious while maintaining a balance between the two and everything must be done keeping in mind the best interests of those worst affected like daily wagers and other marginalised sectors.”

He spoke on new normal for the hospitality industry which will take a paradigm shift owing to the new circumstances.

Sitaram also spoke on the drop in the life span of new companies where average age of a company was 100 years earlier, which has now slipped to 20 years. So, frugal spending and reducing fixed costs is need of the hour, he added.

top news
Coronavirus death toll hits 400,000 worldwide
Coronavirus death toll hits 400,000 worldwide
India-China military talks on LAC row inconclusive
India-China military talks on LAC row inconclusive
RML screening centre to function only between 9am and 5pm from Sunday
RML screening centre to function only between 9am and 5pm from Sunday
BMC receives complaints of gas leak from multiple locations, asks residents not to panic
BMC receives complaints of gas leak from multiple locations, asks residents not to panic
Khwaja Yunus murder case: Accused cop Sachin Vaze, 3 constables reinstated in Mumbai police
Khwaja Yunus murder case: Accused cop Sachin Vaze, 3 constables reinstated in Mumbai police
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
With 370 fresh cases, Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally crosses 10K-mark
With 370 fresh cases, Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally crosses 10K-mark
Amul Twitter handle briefly blocked after ad targeted China, MD clarifies
Amul Twitter handle briefly blocked after ad targeted China, MD clarifies
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In