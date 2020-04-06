e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Life in times of lockdown: Can barely afford to have one meal a day, says Ludhiana driver

Life in times of lockdown: Can barely afford to have one meal a day, says Ludhiana driver

No longer able to send money home, a feeling of helplessness steals over 30-year-old Chottu Yadav

chandigarh Updated: Apr 06, 2020 00:47 IST
Deepa Sharma Sood
Deepa Sharma Sood
Hindustan Times/Ludhiana
Chottu Yadav , who hails from Bihar, works for an auto shop, SS Auto Motors
Chottu Yadav , who hails from Bihar, works for an auto shop, SS Auto Motors
         

A feeling of helplessness consumes 30-year-old Chottu Yadav, a driver, who has been out of work since the government imposed a lockdown to arrest the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Yadav, who hails from Bihar, works for an auto shop, SS Auto Motors. His responsibilities include taking potential buyers for test drives and pick cars from agencies.

However, life has come to a standstill for Yadav since March 23, however, his obligations have not taken a breather. “I still have to pay rent and send money to my family back in Bihar. Every month, I send them ₹8,000 and spend what little is left on groceries and rent. I was paid for the month of March. However, this month, I may not get a salary.”

Yadav pays ₹1,000 a month for the one-room accommodation he shares with his two brothers. He is worried that they will be asked to leave if the lockdown is extended any further. “Daily wagers will suffer the most if the lockdown is not lifted on April 14,” he says, adding that he was finding it difficult to spend the entire day confined to a single room.

With no savings to fall back on, Yadav has cut his diet to one meal a day. “For nine days, from March 23 to March 31, I survived on one meal a day as I do not have money to purchase essentials.”

“My family in Bihar are also facing monetary challenges. I am the sole bread winner in our family and if I am unable to provide for my family, they, too, will suffer. I have told my wife to manage her expenses wisely as I may not be able to send money next month,” he says.

top news
China hurdle out of the way, UNSC to discuss Covid-19 pandemic this week
China hurdle out of the way, UNSC to discuss Covid-19 pandemic this week
PM Modi joins country, lights lamp to mark fight against coronavirus
PM Modi joins country, lights lamp to mark fight against coronavirus
Foreign Tablighi workers stopped from leaving at airports; cops say action begins
Foreign Tablighi workers stopped from leaving at airports; cops say action begins
‘Not proud’: Nehra recalls when he was seen ‘hurling abuses’ at Dhoni
‘Not proud’: Nehra recalls when he was seen ‘hurling abuses’ at Dhoni
PM Modi rings Manmohan Singh, Deve Gowda, Pranab Mukherjee over Covid-19
PM Modi rings Manmohan Singh, Deve Gowda, Pranab Mukherjee over Covid-19
Holding diya in hand, PM’s mother responds to lights-out call
Holding diya in hand, PM’s mother responds to lights-out call
9pm 9mins: Akshay, Kangana light diyas in response to PM Modi’s call
9pm 9mins: Akshay, Kangana light diyas in response to PM Modi’s call
Watch: India switches off lights, burns diyas to show unity against Covid-19
Watch: India switches off lights, burns diyas to show unity against Covid-19
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news