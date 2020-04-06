Life in times of lockdown: Can barely afford to have one meal a day, says Ludhiana driver

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 00:47 IST

A feeling of helplessness consumes 30-year-old Chottu Yadav, a driver, who has been out of work since the government imposed a lockdown to arrest the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Yadav, who hails from Bihar, works for an auto shop, SS Auto Motors. His responsibilities include taking potential buyers for test drives and pick cars from agencies.

However, life has come to a standstill for Yadav since March 23, however, his obligations have not taken a breather. “I still have to pay rent and send money to my family back in Bihar. Every month, I send them ₹8,000 and spend what little is left on groceries and rent. I was paid for the month of March. However, this month, I may not get a salary.”

Yadav pays ₹1,000 a month for the one-room accommodation he shares with his two brothers. He is worried that they will be asked to leave if the lockdown is extended any further. “Daily wagers will suffer the most if the lockdown is not lifted on April 14,” he says, adding that he was finding it difficult to spend the entire day confined to a single room.

With no savings to fall back on, Yadav has cut his diet to one meal a day. “For nine days, from March 23 to March 31, I survived on one meal a day as I do not have money to purchase essentials.”

“My family in Bihar are also facing monetary challenges. I am the sole bread winner in our family and if I am unable to provide for my family, they, too, will suffer. I have told my wife to manage her expenses wisely as I may not be able to send money next month,” he says.