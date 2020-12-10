Ludhiana MC to conduct soil test before giving nod to Jainpur Sports Park project

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 22:52 IST

After getting a green signal from the technical team of Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNE), the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) is all set to conduct soil sturdiness test from a third party before giving nod to the final detail project report (DPR) of the Rs 50-cr Jainpur Sports Park project, which is stated to be the pet project of cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

MC commissioner Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal said a technical committee meeting was conducted at the Zone-D office of MC in Sarabha Nagar to discuss modalities of the sports park project.

Besides discussing the issue of soil strengthening test, suggestions shared by Ashu and sports associations during a meeting conducted at Bachat Bhawan on December 5 were also taken up.

Superintendent engineer (B&R) Zone-D, Rahul Gagneja, said plan to build a new 800-m long approach road from Ladhowal bypass to Jainpur Sports Park was also discussed.

Gagneja said soil strengthening test of the land is required as the site was earlier being used as a garbage dump.

“It presents the land as a smooth flat but we do not know what lies beneath. So soil strengthening tests are important. The tests will be done at multiple locations of the proposed area for the sports park,” Gagneja added.

Soil strengthening tests are being conducted to evaluate how deep the area has to be dug up to give a solid foundation to the structures that are proposed to be constructed on it.

During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on the suggestions received regarding construction of the sports park in Jainpur, 1.5km from Ayali Khurd Bridge on Sidhwan Canal. The park is being established over a 32-acre area at a cost of around Rs 50 crore.

The sports park will have grounds for cricket, football and hockey, an astroturf, Olympics-sized swimming pool, Olympics-sized football ground, a synthetic athletics track, four acrylic basketball courts, four lawn tennis astroturf courts, three Olympics-sized volleyball courts, a four-lane outdoor archery range, a 50m indoor shooting range, six badminton courts, two squash courts, two boxing rings, four table tennis tables, two wrestling rings, and a weightlifting complex.