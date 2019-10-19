Ludhiana police chief orders banks to depute at least one security guard at all ATMs

chandigarh

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal has ordered all banks to deploy at least one security guard at all ATM kiosks located under the jurisdiction of Ludhiana police from 8pm to 6am daily.

In his orders issued under Section 144 of the CrPC, the top cop said during the stipulated time, no ATM would be allowed to remain open without a security guard. These orders would remain in force till December 19.

The police commissioner on Saturday also issued strict guidelines regarding the sale of acid in the city.

He has asked the acid sellers to renew their licences in time to avoid any action. The acid traders were also issued strict directions regarding maintenance of their records.

The shopkeepers have been asked to keep a photocopy of buyer’s identity proof in record and have been prohibited to sell the acid to buyers below the age of 18 years.

The top cop has asked the institutions and organisations who use acid for different purposes to maintain a record of its usage. Moreover, the commissioner said, a person should be deputed to keep a vigil on store where acid is kept.

Educational institutions where acid is used should ensure that their staff are not using it anywhere with wrong intention and the organisation should depute a nodal officer, Agrawal said in his order.

The police chief also banned making of designs, graphics and pasting stickers on the number plates of vehicles. He said such graphics and stickers can it tough to read the registration number, advantage of which could be taken by miscreants.

He said that the police will take action against shopkeepers who fail to follow the orders, and directed them to check registration certificate (RC) of the vehicles before making number plates.

The police chief also extended the ban on hookah bars in the areas falling under the Ludhiana police jurisdiction.

Agrawal said it had come to his notice that such bars were operating illegally in the city where hookahs containing tobacco and chemicals were being served.

In the ban orders, the commissioner said any hotel, bar or restaurant found serving hookahs will be dealt with strictly and a case will be registered against the owner of the place.

