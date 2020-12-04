e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana teen duped of ₹45,000 cash in bank

Ludhiana teen duped of ₹45,000 cash in bank

The two fraudsters asked the victim to deposit money for them

chandigarh Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 00:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Ludhiana
(Representative Image)
         

Two fraudsters pretending to be bank customers duped a teenager who had gone to deposit cash of ₹45,000 on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old victim’s father Pramod Kumar of Sarup Nagar, who owns a meat shop, had sent his son to the bank to deposit ₹45,000. However, when the Class-10 student was standing in queue to deposit the cash, two men sought his help in filling the deposit form. They then claimed that they were in a rush and requested him to deposit ₹20,000 cash in their account.

The accused ostensibly handed the teen the cash that was wrapped in cloth and told him it was ₹65,000. They told him to deposit ₹20,000 in their account and the rest in his account. The victim handed them his ₹45,000 and after they left realised that the cloth contained bits of paper.

The victim immediately cold his father who informed the police. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Surinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case had been registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police have been scanning CCTVs to identify the accused.

tags
top news
All-party meet on Dec 4; Covid-19, vaccine likely to be discussed
All-party meet on Dec 4; Covid-19, vaccine likely to be discussed
US Senate passes bill to raise Green Card country cap, Indians to benefit
US Senate passes bill to raise Green Card country cap, Indians to benefit
HTLS 2020 - Debate on 3-language formula, importance of mother tongue in education
HTLS 2020 - Debate on 3-language formula, importance of mother tongue in education
GHMC poll results: Counting to begin at 8am, CCTV cameras to record process
GHMC poll results: Counting to begin at 8am, CCTV cameras to record process
No end to deadlock but Centre, farmers hopeful for next meet on Dec 5
No end to deadlock but Centre, farmers hopeful for next meet on Dec 5
HTLS 2020: Classroom transaction must change for reforms to be effective, says Ashish Dhawan
HTLS 2020: Classroom transaction must change for reforms to be effective, says Ashish Dhawan
Apple brings an unexpected improvement to these iPhones
Apple brings an unexpected improvement to these iPhones
How Covid can help younger sportspersons: Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf at #HTLS2020
How Covid can help younger sportspersons: Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf at #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In