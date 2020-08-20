e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Man accused of vehicle lifting escapes from police station in Ludhiana

Man accused of vehicle lifting escapes from police station in Ludhiana

Police said the man was arrested on August 13 for vehicle lifting and kept in the lock up of Tibba police station

chandigarh Updated: Aug 20, 2020 22:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

A man arrested for vehicle lifting, lodged at the Tibba police station lock up, outsmarted the cops and managed to escape, late on Wednesday night.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jaspal Singh, investigating officer in the case, said the accused, Jaswant Singh, of Guru Teg bahadur Colony was arrested on August 13 for vehicle lifting and kept in the lock up.

Constable Ram Singh, who is on duty at Tibba police station said Jaswant Singh requested him to take him to the washroom.

When a home guard on duty, Jawan Nirmal Singh, took him to the washroom, the accused pushed him and fled after scaling the compound wall. They chased him, but he managed to escape.

The ASI added that a case has been registered under Sections 223, (escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant) and 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of IPC against Jaswant Singh and home guard Jawan Nirmal Singh at Tibba police station.

top news
India nudges Beijing to walk the talk on Ladakh disengagement, China doesn’t budge
India nudges Beijing to walk the talk on Ladakh disengagement, China doesn’t budge
More than 1.1 mn stranded Indians returned home through Vande Bharat Mission
More than 1.1 mn stranded Indians returned home through Vande Bharat Mission
“May other cities also be inspired...”: PM Modi congratulates Swachh Survekshan 2020 winners
“May other cities also be inspired...”: PM Modi congratulates Swachh Survekshan 2020 winners
Russia looking for partnership with India to produce Covid vaccine: RDIF CEO
Russia looking for partnership with India to produce Covid vaccine: RDIF CEO
Law has to be fair and balanced: Congress on Prashant Bhushan contempt case
Law has to be fair and balanced: Congress on Prashant Bhushan contempt case
Democratic nominee for US vice-president Kamala Harris makes history
Democratic nominee for US vice-president Kamala Harris makes history
Nearly 30,000 deaths in 3 yrs due to trespassing, ‘untoward incidents’: Railways
Nearly 30,000 deaths in 3 yrs due to trespassing, ‘untoward incidents’: Railways
IPL 2020: Rajasthan, Punjab teams leave for UAE, with masks & PPE amid Covid
IPL 2020: Rajasthan, Punjab teams leave for UAE, with masks & PPE amid Covid
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid 19Irrfan KhanUS elections 2020Heavy rain in Delhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In