e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 20, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 21, 2019

Manmohan Singh to go as ‘common pilgrim

Singh would be a part of Sikh jatha delegation led by Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh. They will pay obeisance at the shrine and return the same day.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 21, 2019 01:15 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh would not attend the inauguration ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor in Pakistan but would go there as a common pilgrim, sources close to him confirmed on Sunday.

Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had told reporters at his home town Multan on Saturday that Singh has accepted his invitation and would attend the scheduled opening on November 9 as a common man rather than as a special guest.

In a letter in response to the invite sent to him by Pakistani authorities, Singh has said he would not attend the formal inauguration, but would visit the historic shrine as a common pilgrim, sources close to the former prime minister in New Delhi said.

Singh would be a part of Sikh jatha delegation led by Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh. They will pay obeisance at the shrine and return the same day.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 01:15 IST

tags
top news
Indian artillery targets 4 terror camps across Line of Control
Indian artillery targets 4 terror camps across Line of Control
‘Talks not as per our wish’: Kamlesh Tiwari’s mother meets Yogi Adityanath
‘Talks not as per our wish’: Kamlesh Tiwari’s mother meets Yogi Adityanath
Verdict to impact generations to come: Muslim parties to Supreme Court
Verdict to impact generations to come: Muslim parties to Supreme Court
Rahul Gandhi backs Abhijit Banerjee, says ‘millions proud of your work’
Rahul Gandhi backs Abhijit Banerjee, says ‘millions proud of your work’
Laxman, Smith compile Dream Team to challenge India’s supremacy at home
Laxman, Smith compile Dream Team to challenge India’s supremacy at home
Shelling triggers panic in villages along border
Shelling triggers panic in villages along border
Shunned by Chinese, Thai tourism ‘counting’ on India for revival
Shunned by Chinese, Thai tourism ‘counting’ on India for revival
Abhijit Banerjee on economic slowdown, liberalism and future of India
Abhijit Banerjee on economic slowdown, liberalism and future of India
trending topics
India vs South AfricaPM ModiFATFSalman KhanRam Janmabhoomi verdictRahul GandhiAssam NRC ChiefAmitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News
Chandigarh News