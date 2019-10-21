Manmohan Singh to go as ‘common pilgrim

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 01:15 IST

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh would not attend the inauguration ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor in Pakistan but would go there as a common pilgrim, sources close to him confirmed on Sunday.

Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had told reporters at his home town Multan on Saturday that Singh has accepted his invitation and would attend the scheduled opening on November 9 as a common man rather than as a special guest.

In a letter in response to the invite sent to him by Pakistani authorities, Singh has said he would not attend the formal inauguration, but would visit the historic shrine as a common pilgrim, sources close to the former prime minister in New Delhi said.

Singh would be a part of Sikh jatha delegation led by Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh. They will pay obeisance at the shrine and return the same day.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 01:15 IST