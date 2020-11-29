Moga duo gets 10-yr jail, fined ₹3 lakh in Chandigarh drugs case

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 00:36 IST

The Chandigarh district court has awarded 10-year jail to two Punjab youths who were arrested with 3.2-kg opium and 630-kg poppy husk in a truck transporting pulses in 2016.

Observing that instances of drug peddling are rising at an alarming rate and directly affecting the youth and entire social fabric of society, court also imposed a fine of ₹3 lakh on the convicts: Lakhwinder Singh of Dosanjh village and Manpreet Singh of Kot Ise Khan, both in Moga.

It was on July 7, 2016, that police had stopped the truck being driven by Lakhwinder, 26, near the Furniture Market, following a tip-off that it was carrying a consignment of drugs from Madhya Pradesh. Manpreet was sitting next to the driver.

On checking, police found the contraband concealed within bags of pulses. The duo had claimed false implication in the case.