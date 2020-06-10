e-paper
Mohali to be beautified with ₹20-crore grant from Punjab Urban Environment Improvement Scheme: Punjab health minister

Sidhu said the municipal corporation has given tenders worth ₹4.72 crore for the beautification of various markets at Phases 3B2, 5, 7, 9, 10 and 11

chandigarh Updated: Jun 10, 2020 21:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab health and family welfare minister and Mohali MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu said Mohali is rapidly emerging as the developmental hub of the state and various developmental projects will be undertaken to fast forward the process.

While chairing a meeting late on Tuesday evening, Sidhu took stock of various projects in Mohali.

Sidhu said the municipal corporation has given tenders worth ₹4.72 crore for the beautification of various markets at Phases 3B2, 5, 7, 9, 10 and 11.

He said works to beautify markets at Phases 1, 2 and 6 and Sectors 70 and 71 will be initiated soon.

The minister added that under the Punjab Urban Environment Improvement Programme scheme, ₹20 crore has been ordered to be released which will be spent on carrying out development projects in the city.

Sidhu said the maintenance works of the Christian graveyard and Muslim kabristan adjoining the existing cremation ground in Industrial Area, Phase 7, will be undertaken soon at a cost of ₹10.36 lakh.

He added that the cremation ground will be renovated at a cost of ₹49 lakh. Besides, the construction of boundary wall in the muslim graveyard in Sector 57 is also in the pipeline which will be done at a cost of ₹9.79 lakh, the minister said.

