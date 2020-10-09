Nepalese helps get away easily, verification paramount, Ludhiana police

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 00:04 IST

While incidents of crimes by domestic helps continue to rise, all cases involving Nepalese nationals remain unsolved.

According to police, Nepalese citizens enter India without any proof and don’t register with the police. Therefore, for their verification, police have to write to the Nepal government through the Union home ministry, which is a tedious process.

Besides, Indian police cannot go to Nepal directly to arrest the accused in case they flee back by crossing the border.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said domestic help from Nepal should not be hired without a strong reference. He advised that employers retain their workers’ Citizenship Card issued by the Nepal Government and also click their photographs as soon as they join a new job.

Stating that most of the crimes by domestic helps were executed within the first 10 days of joining, the police chief cautioned residents against keeping valuables at home and recommended use of bank lockers for safe keeping.

“Hiring helps through reputed agencies ensures that their background checks have been conducted. Also, get their police verification done as soon as possible. There have been multiple instances where the house owners did not even have a photograph of their servants. Submit a duly filled form with a recent photograph for police verification,” he said.

The top cop also advised installation of CCTV cameras and other security gadgets, especially in places where domestic helps worked alone for long hours. “Also, try and ensure that the workers are not aware of such electronic monitoring. Besides, people should avoid displaying money and other valuables in front of maids,” he added.

The police chief added that with the cooperation of the employers and neighbours, such crimes can be better prevented.

On February 12, 2020, an attempt by a domestic help and his three accomplices to sedate a Model Town Extension family and rob them was foiled by alert neighbours. The year before also saw at least nine such thefts and robberies by domestic helps between May and November.