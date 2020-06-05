e-paper
Panjab University teachers’ body opposes Chandiagrh MC’s proposal to set up animal carcass incineration plant at Sector 25

PU’s south campus is situated in Sector 25, comprising a number of hostels, departments, institutes and residents of faculty members

chandigarh Updated: Jun 05, 2020 23:01 IST
PUTA has written a letter to UT administrator and Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore opposing the move.(HT FILE)
         

The Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) has opposed the Chandigarh municipal corporation’s proposal to set up an animal carcass incineration plant in Sector 25, Chandigarh, where the south campus of the varsity is also located.

The teachers’ body has expressed its discontent over the MC’s move and written to UT administrator and Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore.

In the letter, PUTA said that the decision taken by the MC has resulted in protests by various resident associations and other community organisations.

“PUTA has been approached by teaching and non-teaching staff of the campus who have expressed their deep anguish and apprehensions over the decision taken by administration, completely ignoring the fact that PU’s south campus is situated in Sector 25, comprising a number of hostels, departments, institutes and residents of faculty members,” the letter states.

The copy of the letter has also been given to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar and registrar Karamjeet Singh.

The teachers’ body has also expressed shock over the project being shifted from Industrial Area Phase 1 to Sector 25.

“We request you to issue directions to the MC to cancel this proposal immediately and identify an alternative site for setting up the plant,” the letter to Badnore states.

