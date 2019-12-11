Pond of sewage water in Patiala village poses serious health, life threat

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 21:31 IST

At a time when the state government is attempting to convert government schools across Punjab into smart ones, a pond of sewage water near the Government Senior Secondary School at Ullana village in Ghanaur block is posing serious health and life threats to over 540 students.

Over one acre land near the school premises has turned into a pond of waste water and a dumping ground. The pond water emits foul smell and has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and snakes, thus posing threat to lives of residents.

The pond is situated outside the schools on an adjoining land. A broken wall, which used to separate both the lands, has further increased the risk.

A school teacher, pleading anonymity, said that the village panchayat had allotted around one acre land to the school a few years back.

“Since allotment of the land, the state education department and the Patiala administration have failed to take possession of the property. Due to this delay, sewage and waste water and garbage from the entire village is being disposed here,” the teacher said.

“Last year, we had informed the administration about this. We had even given a proposal to the administration to convert the pond into a playground. However, nothing has been done so far,” the teacher added.

Another teacher, on condition of anonymity, said, “The boundary wall of the school is broken at many places. The broken areas give way to snakes and venomous insects to enter the schools campus.”

Apart from this, foul smell from the pond and mosquito breeding pose threats to lives of students, faculty and other staff, the teacher said.

District education officer (secondary) Kalbhushan Singh Bajwa said, “I was unaware of such problem at the school. I will pursue the matter and try to find solution to the problem as soon as possible.”