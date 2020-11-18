e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Property tax: Now no-dues certificates to be mailed to Chandigarh taxpayers

Property tax: Now no-dues certificates to be mailed to Chandigarh taxpayers

The mayor said that people can now deposit their property tax dues and get the clearance certificates without having to make any requests

chandigarh Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 22:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Mayor Raj Bala Malik on Wednesday launched the facility of issuing clearance certificates to residents in respect of property tax paid by them and getting the certificates mailed to their residences without their having to make any requests.

While launching this facility at the command and control centre on municipal corporation (MC) office premises in the presence of MC commissioner KK Yadav and additional commissioner Anil Kumar Garg, the mayor said that the corporation will issue about 80,000 certificates within two months.She said that people can now deposit their property tax dues and get the clearance certificates without having to make any requests.

Garg said, “On the first day, the civic body issued 3,000 certificates.”

“The entire process will be completed within two months. The certificates will be mailed to the taxpayers through the postal service. It is a suo-motto service intended to encourage better compliance,” he added.

There are 1.40 lakh properties under the jurisdiction of the MC, of which 95,000 are taxable. All properties against which accounts are cleared and no property tax payments are due will automatically be issued the no-dues certificates.

