Prostitution racket busted in Chandigarh’s Burail village: Woman among six persons held, three girls rescued

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 21:45 IST

In continuation with the drive against organised crime in the city, the police on Tuesday said they have busted another prostitution racket operating from Burail village.

Accused Pardeep Poodar and Jawahar Poddar, both residents of Dhanas, who were running a hotel on lease basis, along with Puneet Kumar and Raju Kumar, both hailing from Nainital and working as agents for arranging customers, were arrested.

A woman from Udhampur, Jammu, who was running the racket, was also arrested. The accused were produced before the court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody.

This is second such raid in the city and comes a day after another prostitution racket operating in Kajheri was busted with the rescue of 10 girls and arrest of five persons.

On the intervening night of July 27/28, acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid on a hotel in Burail from where three girls aged between 19 and 22 years, were rescued. The girls were from different areas in Punjab and were educated. They, too, were produced before the duty magistrate and later released.

During investigation, it came to light that the girls had been forcibly pushed into the flesh trade by the hotel owner and the Udhampur woman.

A case under the Immoral Trafficking Act was registered on Tuesday.