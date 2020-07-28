e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Prostitution racket busted in Chandigarh’s Burail village: Woman among six persons held, three girls rescued

Prostitution racket busted in Chandigarh’s Burail village: Woman among six persons held, three girls rescued

This is second such raid in Burail and comes a day after another prostitution racket operating in Kajheri was busted with the rescue of 10 girls and arrest of five persons.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 28, 2020 21:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

In continuation with the drive against organised crime in the city, the police on Tuesday said they have busted another prostitution racket operating from Burail village.

Accused Pardeep Poodar and Jawahar Poddar, both residents of Dhanas, who were running a hotel on lease basis, along with Puneet Kumar and Raju Kumar, both hailing from Nainital and working as agents for arranging customers, were arrested.

A woman from Udhampur, Jammu, who was running the racket, was also arrested. The accused were produced before the court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody.

This is second such raid in the city and comes a day after another prostitution racket operating in Kajheri was busted with the rescue of 10 girls and arrest of five persons.

On the intervening night of July 27/28, acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid on a hotel in Burail from where three girls aged between 19 and 22 years, were rescued. The girls were from different areas in Punjab and were educated. They, too, were produced before the duty magistrate and later released.

During investigation, it came to light that the girls had been forcibly pushed into the flesh trade by the hotel owner and the Udhampur woman.

A case under the Immoral Trafficking Act was registered on Tuesday.

top news
Mumbai records its wettest July, breaks all-time high monthly rain record
Mumbai records its wettest July, breaks all-time high monthly rain record
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
‘Will verify it’: Centre to top court on J&K L-G’s 4G restoration remark
‘Will verify it’: Centre to top court on J&K L-G’s 4G restoration remark
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan day draws near, donations continue to rise
Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan day draws near, donations continue to rise
India, Mauritius PMs to inaugurate new Supreme Court building on Thursday
India, Mauritius PMs to inaugurate new Supreme Court building on Thursday
After India’s fresh ban on apps, China says will take measures to safeguard interests of its companies
After India’s fresh ban on apps, China says will take measures to safeguard interests of its companies
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In