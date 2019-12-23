PU seeks admn’s help for training security guards

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 00:30 IST

Panjab University is planning to train its security guards with assistance from the administration, sources at the varsity said.

The step has been taken by the varsity administration after a furore over the molestation that took place in PU’s Botanical garden at the senate meeting held on December 14.

The senators demanded that steps should be taken to enhance the safety of women on the campus which is home to thousands of students and faculty members.

“The vice-chancellor has given his consent for providing training to the security guards. The Chandigarh police is most likely to conduct orientation programmes for the guards,” an official at the University said.

The process has been initiated by the varsity and they are preparing the proposal which will be sent to the UT administration for the collaboration.

Chief of university security, Ashwani Koul said, “As per the directions of the vice-chancellor, we are planning a regular training programme for orientation and skill enhancement of our security guards so that they can perform their duties more professionally. The university is preparing the proposal which will be sent to the UT administration for collaboration.”

The university has already began the security audit on its campus to look into the security lapses.

The training programme is likely to be one-day in which groups of PU’s security guards will participate.

As per officials, training related to patrolling, traffic control and dealing with challenging situations will be the part of the programme.

Chairperson of centre for police administration, PU, Kuldeep Singh said, “The proposal has been sent by the department to carry out different skill enhancement programmes for security personnel. We will involve UT administration after we get the nod from the university. Other modalities will be chalked out after that.”