e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Pullout won’t help SAD in state polls: Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa

Pullout won’t help SAD in state polls: Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa

SAD (Democratic) chief says the Akalis also did not expect Harsimrat Badal’s resignation to be accepted

chandigarh Updated: Sep 27, 2020 16:17 IST
Avtar Singh
Avtar Singh
Hindustan Times, Sangrur
Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa
Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa(HT photo)
         

Pressure from farmers forced Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal to pull out of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), but the move would not help the party in the assembly elections, SAD (Democratic) chief and rebel Rajya Sabha member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa said on Sunday.

“Punjab reacted strongly to the new farm bills and criticised SAD’s role in the government. Besides, when Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union ministry the Badals also did not expect it (resignation) to be accepted. The SAD chief was under pressure and had no other option,” Dhindsa said.

The decision, however, would not help the party in the upcoming state assembly elections,” he added.

The veteran Akali leader said he would not support any political party until the farmers’ demands were fulfilled. However, he said he would try to forge an alliance with regional parties instead of the BJP to save the federal structure.

“Farmers are our priority. We will fight for their rights. The federal system has been damaged in India. I will talk to the regional parties for a political alliance instead of the BJP or Congress for more powers to states,” he added.

SAD has ruined Punjab: Sangrur BJP chief

Meanwhile Sangrur BJP chief Randeep Singh Deol slammed the SAD, saying the Akalis had ruined Punjab during their 10-year rule.“Punjabi youth were known for their health but the Akalis brought drugs. The sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib took place during their regime. We will ask our senior leadership for a quick probe in old cases and investigations in other cases against the SAD,” Deol added.

SAD spokesman Winnerjit Singh Khadial said that the party quit the alliance for Punjab’s interests but the BJP made anti-farmer policies. “We quit the alliance for a reason. We know the BJP will make such allegations in the future too,” he added.

tags
top news
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Nadda’s team has 11 leaders from UP as party eyes 2022 state polls
Nadda’s team has 11 leaders from UP as party eyes 2022 state polls
Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey joins JD(U)
Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey joins JD(U)
‘Don’t consider an alliance as NDA without Sena, Akali in it’: Raut
‘Don’t consider an alliance as NDA without Sena, Akali in it’: Raut
Bollywood drugs case: Prasad remanded to NCB custody till Oct 3
Bollywood drugs case: Prasad remanded to NCB custody till Oct 3
Afghan Sikhs, Hindus leave their birthplace as threat from IS rises
Afghan Sikhs, Hindus leave their birthplace as threat from IS rises
Twin protests in Uttarakhand on Monday over farm bills and labour issues
Twin protests in Uttarakhand on Monday over farm bills and labour issues
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In