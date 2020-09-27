Pullout won’t help SAD in state polls: Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 16:17 IST

Pressure from farmers forced Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal to pull out of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), but the move would not help the party in the assembly elections, SAD (Democratic) chief and rebel Rajya Sabha member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa said on Sunday.

“Punjab reacted strongly to the new farm bills and criticised SAD’s role in the government. Besides, when Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union ministry the Badals also did not expect it (resignation) to be accepted. The SAD chief was under pressure and had no other option,” Dhindsa said.

The decision, however, would not help the party in the upcoming state assembly elections,” he added.

The veteran Akali leader said he would not support any political party until the farmers’ demands were fulfilled. However, he said he would try to forge an alliance with regional parties instead of the BJP to save the federal structure.

“Farmers are our priority. We will fight for their rights. The federal system has been damaged in India. I will talk to the regional parties for a political alliance instead of the BJP or Congress for more powers to states,” he added.

SAD has ruined Punjab: Sangrur BJP chief

Meanwhile Sangrur BJP chief Randeep Singh Deol slammed the SAD, saying the Akalis had ruined Punjab during their 10-year rule.“Punjabi youth were known for their health but the Akalis brought drugs. The sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib took place during their regime. We will ask our senior leadership for a quick probe in old cases and investigations in other cases against the SAD,” Deol added.

SAD spokesman Winnerjit Singh Khadial said that the party quit the alliance for Punjab’s interests but the BJP made anti-farmer policies. “We quit the alliance for a reason. We know the BJP will make such allegations in the future too,” he added.