e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu tests positive for Covid-19

Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu tests positive for Covid-19

Minister had shared the stage with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh at party’s Sangrur farmer rally

chandigarh Updated: Oct 06, 2020 16:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Punjab health minister (in yellow turban) Balbir Singh Sidhu looking on as chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh addresses the Kheti Bachao Yatra of the Congress, while party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Harish Rawat, Sunil Jakhar, Rajinder Kaur Bhattal and Deepender Singh Hooda share the stage on Monday.
Punjab health minister (in yellow turban) Balbir Singh Sidhu looking on as chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh addresses the Kheti Bachao Yatra of the Congress, while party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Harish Rawat, Sunil Jakhar, Rajinder Kaur Bhattal and Deepender Singh Hooda share the stage on Monday.(HT Photo)
         

Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Sidhu attended Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Sangrur on Monday and shared the stage with chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and all state ministers.

The rally was part of the Kheti Bachao Yatra of the Congress to express solidarity with Punjab farmers protesting the Centre’s farm laws.

Sidhu said he developed mild symptoms, including fever, on Tuesday morning and underwent the rapid antigen detection test that confirmed he had coronavirus infection.

The health minister is in home isolation at his official residence in Chandigarh.

Ironically, Sidhu, who was the stage secretary during Gandhi’s rally in Sangrur, said that Congress leaders are being questioned for holding rallies during Covid-19 but the farm laws are more dangerous rather than the pandemic.

“Coronavirus can be faced but the mahamari (pandemic) that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spread is more dangerous and we have to fight against the farm laws,” he announced during the party’s rallies in Sangrur and Bhawanigarh towns on Monday.

top news
‘Nitish Kumar is the leader’: BJP’s harsh rebuttal to Chirag Paswan claim
‘Nitish Kumar is the leader’: BJP’s harsh rebuttal to Chirag Paswan claim
Quad: India committed to a rules-based world order, says MEA Jaishankar
Quad: India committed to a rules-based world order, says MEA Jaishankar
RR Predicted XI vs MI: Royals may make one change to boost middle-order
RR Predicted XI vs MI: Royals may make one change to boost middle-order
2020 Nobel Prize for Physics awarded to Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez
2020 Nobel Prize for Physics awarded to Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez
Former IPS officer, accused in Assam police job scam, nabbed on Indo-Nepal border
Former IPS officer, accused in Assam police job scam, nabbed on Indo-Nepal border
Alwar gang rape generated political heat and led to an important decision
Alwar gang rape generated political heat and led to an important decision
SSR death case: Maha govt orders probe into ‘conspiracy to defame state’
SSR death case: Maha govt orders probe into ‘conspiracy to defame state’
‘PM Modi gave 1200 sq km land to China to protect his image’: Rahul Gandhi
‘PM Modi gave 1200 sq km land to China to protect his image’: Rahul Gandhi
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesSushant Singh RajputCovid 19 India TallyMirzapur 2 trailer Launch LiveBigg Boss 14Hathras gangrapeTS EAMCET 2020 live updatesRahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In