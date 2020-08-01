e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Pvt hospitals in Ludhiana told to reserve 50% ICU beds for Covid-19 patients

Pvt hospitals in Ludhiana told to reserve 50% ICU beds for Covid-19 patients

The move was taken as the government was facing flak because private hospitals were denying treatment to Covid-19 patients

chandigarh Updated: Aug 01, 2020 21:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Ludhiana
(Representative Image/HT)
         

Principal secretary health Anurag Aggawal met representatives of private hospitals in the district on Saturday, and asked them to reserve 50% intensive-care-unit beds with and without ventilators for Covid-19 patients.

The move was taken as the government was facing flak because private hospitals were denying treatment to Covid-19 patients.

The death of Covid-19 patient Sanjiv Nagalpal, who was allegedly referred from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital and died before reaching the civil hospital, had triggered massive outrage against authorities.

Two days ago, deputy commissioner Verinder Sharma had to intervene after a 83-year-old patient was denied treatment at a private hospital near RK Road.

Aggarwal emphasised on the importance of tertiary care centres to tackle the rising number of cases.

“It is important to lessen the number of causalities in a pandemic. Ludhiana is located in the middle of the state and has a huge network of private hospitals. We have urged private hospitals to spare 50% ICU beds with and without ventilators for the treatment of Covid-19 patient,” said Aggarwal.

He said that the district administration had developed a mobile application that will provide real-time data about the availability of beds in the hospital.

As many as 3,246 patients had tested positive while 88 people had succumbed to the virus in Ludhiana till July 31.

top news
Andhra govt begins process to shift capital to Vizag, farmers plan to move court
Andhra govt begins process to shift capital to Vizag, farmers plan to move court
New Education Policy aimed at building job creators not seekers: PM Modi
New Education Policy aimed at building job creators not seekers: PM Modi
Punjab hooch tragedy death toll rises to 86;CM suspends 7 officials, 6 cops
Punjab hooch tragedy death toll rises to 86;CM suspends 7 officials, 6 cops
Manish Sisodia takes AAP vs L-G to Amit Shah over Unlock 3, asks him to step in
Manish Sisodia takes AAP vs L-G to Amit Shah over Unlock 3, asks him to step in
Trump says US will ban Chinese app TikTok
Trump says US will ban Chinese app TikTok
Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh dies at 64
Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh dies at 64
MP Congress leaders to hold special prayers before Ram temple’s Bhumi Pujan ceremony
MP Congress leaders to hold special prayers before Ram temple’s Bhumi Pujan ceremony
In tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, Amit Shah hails his contribution to freedom movement
In tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, Amit Shah hails his contribution to freedom movement
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In