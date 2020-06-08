e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Residents in Ludhiana may face shortage of milk as milkmen announce strike from June 11

Residents in Ludhiana may face shortage of milk as milkmen announce strike from June 11

Milkmen have decided to go on strike against the decision of the dairy owners to increase the price of milk citing decrease in production

chandigarh Updated: Jun 08, 2020 22:58 IST
Tarsem Singh Deogan
Tarsem Singh Deogan
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

City residents could face shortage of milk in coming days, as the Milk Consumers Association has announced an indefinite strike from June 11 against dairy owners’ decision to hike the price of milk. Members of the Milk Consumers Association collect milk from dairy owners and supply it to the people at their homes.

The decision to go on strike was taken at a meeting of the association held here on Monday. According to the association, dairy owners have conveyed them that they are raising the price of milk from June 11.

The milk could cost Rs 54 to Rs 56 per kg to residents after the price hike. However, the price of packed milk, supplied from milk plants, would not be affected.

The dairy owners said as ‘pashu melas’ were not organised all over the state during the past two- and-a-half months, they were not able to buy new cattle, which has affected production of milk. They added the rising temperature has also affected the production of milk.

Narinder Kumar Sharma, president of the Milk Consumers Association, said dairy owners have conveyed them that they are raising the price of milk from June 11.

“After paying the commission of middlemen, the milk would cost Rs 54 to 55 per kg to people,” said Sharma.

“A group of five politically influential people are controlling the rates, as they own their own dairies. People are already facing problems due to lockdown and the price hike would add to woes of the people,” he added.

The association will hand over a memorandum to cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu and deputy commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal on Tuesday.

Paramjit Singh Bobby, chairman, Haibowal Dairy Complex, said as the production of milk has decreased, they had no option, but to increase the price.

DS Oberoi, president of the Tajpur Road Dairy Association said that rising temperature has also affected the production of milk. He added that the hike has also been necessitate as production has dropped.

