e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Robbery bid at Muthoot Finance office in Ludhiana: Landlord did not get accused’s police verification done, probe reveals

Robbery bid at Muthoot Finance office in Ludhiana: Landlord did not get accused’s police verification done, probe reveals

Checking has been intensified at bus stands to ensure that the accused do not try to escape the city

chandigarh Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 22:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

A day after six armed men tried to rob the Muthoot Finance branch office on Dugri Road, police on Saturday searched the rented accommodation of the accused in Chandigarh, where they were staying for the last one and a half month.

Ludhiana police also questioned the landlord, who failed to produce any documents related to police verification of the accused, following which they asked Chandigarh Police to take action against him.

Police said that the accused were procuring items needed for the robbery for the last one and a half months. They had arranged pistols from Bihar and travelled in passenger buses from Bihar to Chandigarh with weapons, but never got nabbed, police said.

Also, checking has been intensified at bus stands to ensure that the accused do not try to escape the city.

During the melee on Friday, police had three of the robbers. They told police that Saurav Kumar was the kingpin of the gang and had hatched the conspiracy. The police are also trying to trace the local link of the accused who provided information to them and helped in the robbery.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said that eight teams have been formed for the arrest of the rest of the accused.

The six men had attempted to rob 35-kg gold jewellery at gunpoint. Before they could escape, the employees foiled the bid. In the melee, five persons, including four employees of Muthoot Finance, suffered injuries.

top news
New coronavirus restrictions in Europe; Merkel warns of hard days
New coronavirus restrictions in Europe; Merkel warns of hard days
Rahul to join electioneering from Oct 23, may share dais with Tejashwi
Rahul to join electioneering from Oct 23, may share dais with Tejashwi
IPL 2020, DC vs CSK Live: Dhawan’s maiden ton guides DC to 5-wicket win
IPL 2020, DC vs CSK Live: Dhawan’s maiden ton guides DC to 5-wicket win
‘Deeply disturbed’: Jaishankar on peace and tranquillity affected along LAC
‘Deeply disturbed’: Jaishankar on peace and tranquillity affected along LAC
Joe Biden tweets Navratri wish, says ‘may good once again triumph over evil’
Joe Biden tweets Navratri wish, says ‘may good once again triumph over evil’
AB de Villiers does it again, RCB trump RR in last-over thriller
AB de Villiers does it again, RCB trump RR in last-over thriller
Gyms in Maharashtra will open after Dussehra. But conditions apply
Gyms in Maharashtra will open after Dussehra. But conditions apply
‘Don’t harbour any illusions’: BJP on Chirag Paswan’s ‘Hanuman of Modi’ remark
‘Don’t harbour any illusions’: BJP on Chirag Paswan’s ‘Hanuman of Modi’ remark
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In