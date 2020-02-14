Rounding off bill costs Domino’s ₹2,500

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 01:18 IST

The district consumer disputes redressal forum has penalised Domino’s, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, in Sector 9, for rounding off a bill and charging for carry bag.

The forum has directed Domino’s to pay ₹2,500 to a Panchkula resident, Pankaj Chandgothia, on account of mental agony, harassment and cost of litigations charges.

Chandgothia,an advocate, stated in his complainant that he ordered nine takeaway dishes from Domino’s in Sector 9, Panchkula.

He said he paid ₹1,264 against ₹1263.78 as the bill amount. The complainant protested against the addition of 0.22 paise in the bill amount on the pretext of rounding-off.

However, the cashier expressed his inability to correct the same as the rounding off was inbuilt in their software.

He added in his complaint that the cashier handed over the items without putting them into a carry-bag.

Chandgothia said that when he asked for the items to be put in a carry bag, the cashier asked him to buy a paper bag for ₹14.

Domino’s stated in its reply that rounding off done by them is in complete consonance of all applicable laws.

They also said that they serves their products in a card board container and there is no need to provide separate carry bags.

The forum observed that rounding off is not required while the payment is made digitally. It stated that the grievance of the complainant with regard to overcharging of 22 paise by the opposite party on the pretext of rounding off is justified and reasonable as the payment was made through his debit card and thus, there was no hitch in punching the amount of ₹1263.78.