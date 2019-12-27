e-paper
Sales of unhygienic food goes unchecked in Patiala: Residents

chandigarh Updated: Dec 27, 2019 22:25 IST
HT Correspondent
Residents have raised their concerns over the unchecked sales of unhygienic food across Patiala. Food outlets at Leela Bhawan, near bus stand and other places in the Royal City are selling food without any precautions and maintaining hygiene due to the absence of checks by the authorities, the locals claim.

Residents are complaining that fast food items are being prepared using unclean water, adulterated spices, oil and musty meat leading to serious health threats.

A number of food and juice outlets and fast food street vends are mushrooming near the bus stand and at Leela Bhawan market complex. Sanitary arrangement and measures are being taken by them while preparing food.

An official of the Patiala health department, while pleading anonymity, said that most of the time, the use of unhygienic food results in outbreak of serious diseases.

“There is a need for taking action against the food outlet owners and street vendors who are selling unhygienic food on the streets across city. Regular drives are required to check the food quality and prevent outbreak of diseases,” he said.

He further added that the matter has been taken up with the officials concerned on multiple occasions, but they are not doing anything in this regard.

Baljeet Singh, who lives in a rented accommodation at Bank Colony, said, “The street vendors and owners of food outlets have become fearless in the absence of regular drives and surprise checks by the authorities. The health department needs to take serious note of the matter and try to resolve it.”

Kahan Singh Pannu, commissioner Food and Drug Administration, said, “I will speak to the officers concerned and ask them to take action against violators.”

