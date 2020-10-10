e-paper
Sector-35 man booked for cheating

chandigarh Updated: Oct 10, 2020 01:00 IST
HT Correspondent
A resident of Sector 35 has been booked for allegedly cheating a trader of ₹4.5 lakh, police said on Friday.

In his complaint, Ashish Sharma of Sector 7 accused Manish Nagpal of misappropriating ₹4.5 lakh.

Sharma, who is in business of liquor marketing in Chandigarh and Punjab and has seven vends, had got in touch with Nagpal through a property consultant in March 2020 when tenders for liquor vends were to be allotted. In order to open a vend in Sector 35, he had paid Nagpal ₹50,000 as booking amount and ₹4.5 lakh separately.

They had decided that in case Sharma did not get the bid, the amount would be returned, otherwise it would be adjusted in the rent. The bid was secured for ₹2.88 crore later, but Nagpal refused to hand over the vend keys to Sharma.

The FIR against him has been registered under sections 406 and 420 of the IPC on the directions of a court.

