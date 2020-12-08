Security lapses: Cases registered against staffers of 2 finance companies in Ludhiana

chandigarh

FIRs were lodged against the employees of five finance company offices on Monday after it was found that proper security measures were not in place on the premises.

During a visit to these branches, police found that some of them had no security guards, while others had only part time guards. On September 23, police has issued orders asking finance companies to ensure that proper security measures are followed to avoid robberies.

Even the Muthoot Finance office on Dugri Road, where six armed men injured four employees during a robbery bid on October 16, did not have proper security arrangements. Inspector Rajan Pal, station house officer at Model Town police station, said that besides not deputing security guards, some other guidelines were also not followed. A reminder was given to them about 15 days ago, but to no avail, the SHO said.

Cases have also been registered against employees of Muthoot Finance offices at Gol Market, Feroze Gandhi Market and Humbran Road and Mannapuram Finance at Vivek Nagar under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code.

Employees of the Muthoot Finance branch at Feroze Gandhi Market were booked as no security guard was deputed at the office at night. A hotline was also not installed at the branch.

Sandeep Kumar, manager of Manappuram Gold loan Finance Limited, has also been booked. Inspector Jarnail Singh, SHO at Division Number 8 police station, said that as per the orders of police commissioner, finance company offices should have security guards for 24 hours. However, a night security guard was not deputed at the branch office.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal has made it mandatory for all gold loan companies and other financial institutions to install night-vision CCTV cameras to cover the road in front of the branch, all entry and exit points, reception desk and all other vital points inside the branch with storage of upto 30 days and power backup, besides deputing security guards for 24 hours.