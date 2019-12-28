Shaheedi Sabha ends: Nagar kirtan taken out from Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib to Jyoti Sarup Sahib

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 22:19 IST

The three-day annual Shaheedi Jor Mela, which is being held to commemorate the sacrifice of the younger Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh — Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh — and the Guru’s mother Mata Gujri, concluded with religious ceremonies here on Saturday.

A nagar kirtan was organised from Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib to Gurdwara Jyoti Sarup Sahib after an ‘ardas’ by Giani Harpal Singh, the head granthi of Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib, to mark the concluding ceremony.

The Panj Pyaras led the nagar kirtan. School bands, ‘gatka’ parties, ‘nihangs’, ‘kirtani jathas’, Sukhmani Sahib Sewa societies, and social, religious and political leaders accompanied the procession.

Lakhs of devotees took part in the nagar kirtan. MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra, who is also the advisor to the Punjab CM, and Fatehgarh Sahib member Parliament (MP) Dr Amar Singh paid obeisance to the Guru Granth Sahib and honoured the Panj Pyaras with ‘siropaos’.

In his message to the community, Giani Harpreet Singh, the acting Jathedar Akal Takhat Sahib, called upon the devotees to follow the teachings of the Sikh Gurus. He asked the devotees to take inspiration from the sacrifices made by the Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh and work towards welfare of the society.

Meanwhile, SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal appreciated the district administration for the arrangements made during the Shaheedi Sabha and thanked the devotees for their cooperation.

Fatehgarh Sahib deputy commissioner (DC) Amrit Kaur Gill and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal thanked the devotees and volunteers, who helped in commemorating the Shaheedi Sabha in a peaceful and religious manner. They said that no untoward incident was reported during the three-day event.