e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 01, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Six Sangrur cops quarantined after woman held for drug possession tests positive in Ludhiana jail

Six Sangrur cops quarantined after woman held for drug possession tests positive in Ludhiana jail

Contact tracing is underway; woman’s children have been quarantined in their maternal home in Patiala

chandigarh Updated: May 01, 2020 12:12 IST
Avtar Singh
Avtar Singh
Hindustan Times/Sangrur
The affected personnel were posted at Bahadur Singh Wala Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) wing in Sangrur.
The affected personnel were posted at Bahadur Singh Wala Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) wing in Sangrur.(Representative Image/ Ravi Kumar/HT)
         

Six Punjab Police personnel were quarantined in Sangrur after a woman arrested for possession of drugs tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Ludhiana Jail on Thursday.

The affected personnel were posted at Bahadur Singh Wala Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) wing in Sangrur.

Sangrur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Garg said the accused was arrested on April 27 with 11gm heroin in Bagrian village. After arrest, the woman was taken to Ludhiana jail on April 28 where she was found positive for Covid-19 on April 30.

“As soon as her results came positive, all police personnel who arrested and brought her to Ludhiana were quarantined,” added Garg.

The accused woman was arrested on April 27 and she was sent to Ludhiana jail on April 28 where she was tested coronavirus positive on April 30.

On Friday, police sealed Bagrian village and asked those who had come in contact with the woman to approach health department for their screening. The patient’s two children have been quarantined in their maternal home.

“We are tracing her contacts. Her children, who were at Mandore village of Patiala, have been quarantined there,” said Rakesh Kumar, Amargarh station house officer.

Senior medical officer (SMO) Amargargh civil hospital Dr Sanjeev Kumar said their teams started a survey in the village and were quarantining her contacts.

top news
First special train to ferry migrants stranded in Covid-19 lockdown begins journey
First special train to ferry migrants stranded in Covid-19 lockdown begins journey
All metro cities under Covid-19 red zones in revised list released by Centre
All metro cities under Covid-19 red zones in revised list released by Centre
Polls to Maharashtra Legislative Council to be held on May 21, says EC
Polls to Maharashtra Legislative Council to be held on May 21, says EC
LIVE: Delhi CM Kejriwal says clinical trials of plasma therapy to continue
LIVE: Delhi CM Kejriwal says clinical trials of plasma therapy to continue
Indian-American Aruna Subramanian leading trial of remdesivir in Covid-19 treatment
Indian-American Aruna Subramanian leading trial of remdesivir in Covid-19 treatment
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
Toyota converted to ambulance with special filtration system
Toyota converted to ambulance with special filtration system
India’s 65% of Covid deaths are men; Olympians go for fields of gold: Top 5 from HT
India’s 65% of Covid deaths are men; Olympians go for fields of gold: Top 5 from HT
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news