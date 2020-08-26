Smart City Mission: Ludhiana admn planning to renovate Lodhi fort

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 21:40 IST

After giving a facelift to the iconic clock tower under Smart City Mission, the Ludhiana administration is now planning to renovate the Lodhi fort, which has been lying in shambles for decades, and has become a safe haven for anti-social elements.

The proposal was floated by MLA Surinder Dawar, following which mayor Balkar Sandhu and deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Sharma visited the fort on Wednesday after they flagged off mobile testing vans from the Daresi area.

Established in the 15th century, Lodhi fort, also known as ‘purana qila’, is situated near Daresi and is said to be the last standing structure from the Lodhi dynasty. However, the fort is in a dilapidated state and a large section of the new generation is unaware of the existing qila. The authorities are mulling to develop it as a tourist spot.

“The fort needs to be restored to its original glory as it is one of the historic places in the city and people should know about its history. I had also taken up the matter with mayor Balkar Sandhu in the past and he has shown a positive demeanour towards the project. It can be developed as a tourist spot,” MLA Dawar said.

Despite attempts were made to reach mayor Balkar Sandhu, he was not available for comments.

The over 500-year-old Lodhi Fort was constructed by Sikander Lodhi in the last decade of the 15th century in Ludhiana, which itself got its name from the Lodhi dynasty, and was formerly known as Lodhi-ana.