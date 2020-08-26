e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Smart City Mission: Ludhiana admn planning to renovate Lodhi fort

Smart City Mission: Ludhiana admn planning to renovate Lodhi fort

Established in the 15th century, Lodhi fort is said to be the last standing structure from the Lodhi dynasty

chandigarh Updated: Aug 26, 2020 21:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Representative image/HT file
Representative image/HT file
         

After giving a facelift to the iconic clock tower under Smart City Mission, the Ludhiana administration is now planning to renovate the Lodhi fort, which has been lying in shambles for decades, and has become a safe haven for anti-social elements.

The proposal was floated by MLA Surinder Dawar, following which mayor Balkar Sandhu and deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Sharma visited the fort on Wednesday after they flagged off mobile testing vans from the Daresi area.

Established in the 15th century, Lodhi fort, also known as ‘purana qila’, is situated near Daresi and is said to be the last standing structure from the Lodhi dynasty. However, the fort is in a dilapidated state and a large section of the new generation is unaware of the existing qila. The authorities are mulling to develop it as a tourist spot.

“The fort needs to be restored to its original glory as it is one of the historic places in the city and people should know about its history. I had also taken up the matter with mayor Balkar Sandhu in the past and he has shown a positive demeanour towards the project. It can be developed as a tourist spot,” MLA Dawar said.

Despite attempts were made to reach mayor Balkar Sandhu, he was not available for comments.

The over 500-year-old Lodhi Fort was constructed by Sikander Lodhi in the last decade of the 15th century in Ludhiana, which itself got its name from the Lodhi dynasty, and was formerly known as Lodhi-ana.

top news
BJP to bank on PM Modi’s development plank to fight TMC in Bengal polls
BJP to bank on PM Modi’s development plank to fight TMC in Bengal polls
FIR against Rhea Chakraborty over drug probe in Sushant Rajput case
FIR against Rhea Chakraborty over drug probe in Sushant Rajput case
‘Will Modi govt guarantee no one will contract Covid-19’: Cong on JEE, NEET
‘Will Modi govt guarantee no one will contract Covid-19’: Cong on JEE, NEET
UAE-Israel deal has opened ‘lots of opportunities’: S Jaishankar
UAE-Israel deal has opened ‘lots of opportunities’: S Jaishankar
US spy planes fly into China airspace during drills for 2nd day in a row
US spy planes fly into China airspace during drills for 2nd day in a row
SG Tushar Mehta refuses permission to prosecute Swara Bhasker for criminal contempt
SG Tushar Mehta refuses permission to prosecute Swara Bhasker for criminal contempt
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio gets nod for sub-sea cable gateway in Bengal
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio gets nod for sub-sea cable gateway in Bengal
Alleged Rhea drug link: Sushant’s family’s lawyer says case getting ‘serious’
Alleged Rhea drug link: Sushant’s family’s lawyer says case getting ‘serious’
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In