St Soldier pupils bring laurels

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 16:13 IST

Students of Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28-B, brought accolades to the school by winning prizes in various competitions in the field of art and sports.

Davisha of Class 6 secured the first position in poster-making competition in the cultural fiesta, Kala Utsav, organised by Delhi Public School, Mohali.

Yashita of Class 7 got the first prize in English declamation. Sweta Negi of Class 9 bagged the consolation prize in the state-level painting competition organised by the Ministry of Power, government of India, at Tagore Theatre and was felicitated with a cash reward of ₹9,500.

Aditya and Davisha of Class 6 and Simran of Class 9 were also rewarded with ₹2,000 each for their participation.

Mehak, Sanpreet, Sweta and Simran won the inter-school rangoli competition held at Government Model High School, Manimajra. The principal congratulated all the winners.