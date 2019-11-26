e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 26, 2019

St Soldier pupils bring laurels

Sweta Negi wins consolation prize in state-level painting competition.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 26, 2019 16:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Winners with their prizes.
Winners with their prizes. (HT)
         

Students of Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28-B, brought accolades to the school by winning prizes in various competitions in the field of art and sports.

Davisha of Class 6 secured the first position in poster-making competition in the cultural fiesta, Kala Utsav, organised by Delhi Public School, Mohali.

Yashita of Class 7 got the first prize in English declamation. Sweta Negi of Class 9 bagged the consolation prize in the state-level painting competition organised by the Ministry of Power, government of India, at Tagore Theatre and was felicitated with a cash reward of ₹9,500.

Aditya and Davisha of Class 6 and Simran of Class 9 were also rewarded with ₹2,000 each for their participation.

Mehak, Sanpreet, Sweta and Simran won the inter-school rangoli competition held at Government Model High School, Manimajra. The principal congratulated all the winners.

tags
top news
Gone in 3 days: Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra chief minister
Gone in 3 days: Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra chief minister
‘Ajit Pawar with us, Uddhav Thackeray to be CM’: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut
‘Ajit Pawar with us, Uddhav Thackeray to be CM’: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut
2 injured in grenade attack near Kashmir university in Srinagar: Report
2 injured in grenade attack near Kashmir university in Srinagar: Report
Activist who visited Sabarimala in Jan attacked with chili powder on way to shrine
Activist who visited Sabarimala in Jan attacked with chili powder on way to shrine
WhatsApp’s latest update confirms these two features
WhatsApp’s latest update confirms these two features
Maruti Suzuki Alto becomes India’s only car to breach 38 lakh sales frontier
Maruti Suzuki Alto becomes India’s only car to breach 38 lakh sales frontier
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
Chirag Paswan: Mandate for BJP-Sena, not BJP-Ajit Pawar | On The Record
Chirag Paswan: Mandate for BJP-Sena, not BJP-Ajit Pawar | On The Record
trending topics
HTLS 2019IBPS Clerk Admit CardMumbai terror attacksDevendra FadnavisDelhi air qualityVirat KohliInternational Emmy Awards 2019Deepika PadukoneWhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News