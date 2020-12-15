Suicide pact: Ludhiana teen succumbs a day after mother’s death

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 00:40 IST

A day after a woman and her 14-year-old daughter were found hanging in their house at Raghubir Park , Haibowal, the teenager succumbed to her injuries at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) on Monday morning.

On the basis of the suicide note, police have booked Tony, a fruit vendor, his wife Nidhi and the victims’ neighbour Anu for abetment of suicide. The trio are still on the run.

The teenager and her mother had hung themselves on the first floor of the house on Saturday night. While the woman was declared dead on arrival, her daughter struggled for life for 33 hours before succumbing.

The woman’s husband said that Tony, a fruit vendor, who frequently visited their neighbour Anu, had sent objectionable messages to the minor girl on a social networking site. After a police complaint was lodged, the two parties compromised and the accused stopped coming to Anu’s house.

On December 12, the accused accosted the victims in the street and humiliated them. Anu again sent indecent messages to his daughter, following which his wife and daughter ended their lives, the complainant said.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harmesh Lal, who is investigating the case, said it appears to be a case of suicide pact.

An FIR under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918