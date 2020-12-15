e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Suicide pact: Ludhiana teen succumbs a day after mother’s death

Suicide pact: Ludhiana teen succumbs a day after mother’s death

The teenager and her mother had hung themselves on the first floor of the house on Saturday night

chandigarh Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 00:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
(Representative Image/HT File )
         

A day after a woman and her 14-year-old daughter were found hanging in their house at Raghubir Park , Haibowal, the teenager succumbed to her injuries at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) on Monday morning.

On the basis of the suicide note, police have booked Tony, a fruit vendor, his wife Nidhi and the victims’ neighbour Anu for abetment of suicide. The trio are still on the run.

The teenager and her mother had hung themselves on the first floor of the house on Saturday night. While the woman was declared dead on arrival, her daughter struggled for life for 33 hours before succumbing.

The woman’s husband said that Tony, a fruit vendor, who frequently visited their neighbour Anu, had sent objectionable messages to the minor girl on a social networking site. After a police complaint was lodged, the two parties compromised and the accused stopped coming to Anu’s house.

On December 12, the accused accosted the victims in the street and humiliated them. Anu again sent indecent messages to his daughter, following which his wife and daughter ended their lives, the complainant said.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harmesh Lal, who is investigating the case, said it appears to be a case of suicide pact.

An FIR under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

tags
top news
New Covid strain found in London that spreads rapidly; restrictions ordered
New Covid strain found in London that spreads rapidly; restrictions ordered
Don’t go during the pandemic: AIIMS appeals as nurses’ union threaten strike
Don’t go during the pandemic: AIIMS appeals as nurses’ union threaten strike
Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
A weapon to ‘win the war’: US hospitals get initial Covid-19 shots
A weapon to ‘win the war’: US hospitals get initial Covid-19 shots
Health ministry approves data management policy to digitise healthcare ecosystem
Health ministry approves data management policy to digitise healthcare ecosystem
On day 19, farmers observe hunger strike: All you need to know
On day 19, farmers observe hunger strike: All you need to know
‘Hospital beds to fall short’: Bengal BJP chief vows revenge on Trinamool
‘Hospital beds to fall short’: Bengal BJP chief vows revenge on Trinamool
Covid update: USA starts vaccination; London scare; Sputnik V new trial report
Covid update: USA starts vaccination; London scare; Sputnik V new trial report
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In