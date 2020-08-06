e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Teen, youth nabbed for damaging PCR vehicle with brick in Chandigarh

Teen, youth nabbed for damaging PCR vehicle with brick in Chandigarh

Managed to flee the spot after vandalising vehicle in Mauli Jagran, but were apprehended later.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 06, 2020 01:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Police have apprehended a 16-year-old juvenile and arrested a 22-year-old man for damaging a PCR vehicle by throwing a brick at it in Mauli Jagran on Tuesday.

The accused arrested was identified as Akash, alias Sumit, 22, a resident of Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula.

In her complaint, constable Poonam said she, along with driver Ashok Kumar, was patrolling in the PCR vehicle in Mauli Jagran around 1.40pm. When they reached Charan Singh Colony School, two boys threw a brick at the PCR and fled towards Rajiv Colony. The brick smashed the PCR vehicle’s left window.

Ashok chased them, but they managed to escape. A police team later nabbed the duo. They were booked under Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code at the Mauli Jagran police station.

Akash will be produced before a court on Thursday.

