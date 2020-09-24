e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Teenager’s ordeal: Brother, high on drugs, raped her last year

Teenager’s ordeal: Brother, high on drugs, raped her last year

In her statement to the police, the Class 9 student said she was sexually exploited by her brother, the sole earning member of the family, in December 2019.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 24, 2020 22:02 IST
Shailee Dogra
Shailee Dogra
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

A 15-year-old who was recently found to be eight months pregnant after being allegedly raped by her brother and a friend is in trauma, but her counselling process has begun.

Her ordeal began when her brother, high on drugs, assaulted her.

In her statement to the police, the Class 9 student said she was sexually exploited by her brother, the sole earning member of the family, in December 2019.

Later in January 2020, his friend, who visited her home regularly, sexually abused her. He told the girl that he was also a Class 9 student.

Even as the two raped her, the victim could not complain against them as her mother was visually impaired and her elder sister had left home after getting married in January this year.

The teenager is at present being counselled by people running the 181 helpline services run by the UT administration’s Chandigarh Child and Women Development Corporation under the aegis of social welfare department.

The focus currently is on her mental and physical well-being.

“Moving the child to a shelter home was important for her well- being considering the fact that her violator is her brother,” said a senior officer not wishing to be named.

The victim, who had initially refused to go to the shelter home, agreed to do so after counselling. She will be quarantined there for the next 15 days as a precautionary measure due to the Covid-19 outbreak before being moved to a children’s home.

A case under section 376 (3) of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered at the Sarangpur police station on the complaint of her elder sister.

Request for financial aid

As the only earning member of the victim’s family has been arrested, a request has been sent to the district legal services authority to grant financial help to her.

She is likely to be granted compensation under the victim compensation scheme.

The victim has also been medically examined and administered medication to ensure safe delivery as termination of pregnancy at this advanced stage is not possible.

As the teenager has indicated that she is not willing to keep the child, he or she will be put up for adoption after birth.

Brother in prison, other accused still at large

The police on Wednesday night arrested the victim’s brother, who was sent to judicial custody.

He denied raping the victim during preliminary questioning.

The police have yet to identify the other accused even as the search to nab him is continuing.

tags
top news
WHO Board to get 1st update from Covid panel on 5-6 Oct, report next year
WHO Board to get 1st update from Covid panel on 5-6 Oct, report next year
India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
No refund on lockdown flights originating outside India, Centre clarifies
No refund on lockdown flights originating outside India, Centre clarifies
Bank recovery agent arrested by NIA for Bengaluru riots after raids in 30 places
Bank recovery agent arrested by NIA for Bengaluru riots after raids in 30 places
A tightrope walk for river-crossing in Odisha’s Kandhamal, video is viral
A tightrope walk for river-crossing in Odisha’s Kandhamal, video is viral
KXIP vs RCB Live: KXIP thrash RCB by 97 runs
KXIP vs RCB Live: KXIP thrash RCB by 97 runs
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020IPL 2020 Live Score, KXIP vs RCB

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In