Home / Chandigarh / Two Ludhiana girls clinch top spots in state-level painting contest

Two Ludhiana girls clinch top spots in state-level painting contest

Students had to make paintings on the life of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 22:13 IST
Deepa Sharma Sood
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Two female students from Ludhiana clinched the first and second positions in separate categories at the state-level online painting contest, results for which were declared by the Punjab education department on Thursday.

Students from over 22 districts participated in the competition and eight participated in each category. They made paintings on the life of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Kamalpreet Kaur, a Class 8 student of Government Senior Secondary School, Sohian, bagged the second position in general category, while Dilnaz Kaur of Government Senior Secondary School, Billowal Chaminda, bagged the first position in the children with special needs (CWSN) category.

District education officer, secondary, Swaranjit Kaur, congratulated the winners and the staff for guiding them.

Kamalpreet Kaur

Rajinder Kaur, Kamalpreet’s guide teacher, said, “Kamalpreet joined our school in Class 6 and has participated in all art competitions since then. When the state education department announced the competitions to be held online in July, we started the preparation, took some time to finalise the ideas and then selected students started preparing their paintings.”

“Kamalpreet was quick and impressive with her colour selection and brought uniqueness and brilliance in the painting. She beautifully portrayed a ship caught in a storm and Makhan Shah Lubana, a Sikh devotee, offering prayers to Guru Tegh Bahadur,” she said.

Dilnaz Kaur

Dilnaz Kaur, a Class 12, had earlier bagged first position in two competitions at the district level, poster making and painting. Paramjit Kaur, Punjabi teacher, helped her with the poster-making competition.

Her guide teacher, Maninder Kaur, said, “Kaur has suffered from polio since childhood, but this disability has never stopped her from achieving her dreams. She is unable to walk without support, so her father drops and picks her from school daily. This is a big achievement and she has worked hard to clinch this position. She is a brilliant student in the class and always performs outstandingly in competitions. We have just helped her with ideas and she has come up with a beautiful and impressive painting.”

In the painting, Kaur has tried to show that how Guru Tegh Bahadur sacrificed his life to save Kashmiri Pandits who were forced by the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb to convert to Islam.

