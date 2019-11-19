Unemployed BEd teachers’ meet with Singla remains futile, to pretest in Sangrur on November 24

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 21:59 IST

Two days after police lathi-charged on over hundred members of the Unemployed BEd Teachers’ Union outside the residence of state education minister Vijay Inder Singla in Sangrur, a meeting between Singla and a delegation of the union in Chandigarh on Tuesday failed to take a satisfactory turn.

State chief of the union, Sukhwinder Singh Dhilwan, said that the minister and education secretary denied any relaxation in the condition of 55% marks during recruitment.

“The minister has not even given any assurance of new recruitments. We have decided to hold a massive protest outside Singla’s residence in Sangrur on November 24 to press for our demands,” said Dhilwan.

Randeep Sangatpur, press secretary of the union, said that the state government should recruit 15,000 teachers immediately and the age limit should be fixed to 42 years from the current 37 years.

The unemployed teachers have been holding a protest outside the district administration complex in Sangrur since September 8.