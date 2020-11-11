Chandigarh administration to be consulted before PU reopens

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 23:28 IST



Punjab University authorities will consult the UT administration on reopening the institute after the University Grants Commission (UGC) issued guidelines last week for colleges and universities across the nation to restart classes.

No decision could be taken on the matter at a recent meeting of a PU panel, which will meet again, though modalities of a phased reopening were discussed.

A member of the panel said: “The university will consult the local administration before taking any decision.”

At the moment only administrative functions are being carried out at PU, which shut down following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The UGC guidelines say institutes outside containment zones can reopened sequentially after consultations with . state/UT governments.

The PU panel in its meeting had suggested that a research supervisor could be allowed to call up 50% research scholars at a time. It was also recommended that final year students be allowed to visit departments in December for practical work.

In October, researchers enrolled for more than three years were allowed to visit laboratories and departments.

What the UGC guidelines say

According to the UGC guidelines, universities and colleges have to make adequate arrangements for the safety of students, faculty and staff. Colleges have been asked to go in for a phased opening of campuses with social distancing, masks and other Covid safety protocols in place.

Students and staff living in containment zones will not be allowed to attend classes and others advised not to visit such zones.

Decision on colleges

A decision will also be taken soon on reopening colleges, it has been learnt.

The modalities of the move were discussed in a meeting with heads of colleges on Wednesday, which was headed by education secretary Sarpreet Singh Gill.

A senior official of the education department who attended the meeting said, “The decision will be taken after the approval of the competent authority.”