UT computer teachers, contractual employees await October salaries

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 01:00 IST

The computer teachers, counsellors and other contractual employees in the 114 city government schools and the education department are waiting for their salaries to be credited for October when half of November has passed.

The delay in salary is not new for these 200 computer teachers, including senior and junior instructors, data-entry operators, 87 counsellors, and other employees, who are waiting to receive their salaries.

There was a delay in salary of September too,which was credited on October 25.

A computer teacher working in one of the UT government schools, said, “We hardly have any clue about our salaries every month.The only thing constant is the untimely salary. In fact, last month too the salaries were delayed.”

The computer teachers working in government schools are outsourced through the information technology department called Society for Promotion of IT in Chandigarh (SPIC).

The senior teachers draw a salary of around ₹35,000 per month, junior teachers get around ₹29,000 and data entrepreneurs get around ₹20,000 per month.

According to the provisions under the Payment of Wages Act, 1936, wages need to be paid before the seventh day of every month, after the last day of the wage period. In case the number is less than 1,000 employed workers, the salary is to be paid by the 10th day of every month.

Rubinderjit Singh Brar, director of school education, said, “We will ensure timely payment of salaries of the employees as soon as possible.”

“Earlier it was decided that the attendance of teachers will be sent by heads of the school in advance so that salary of teachers could be released in the first week of every month, but the salary has been delayed again,” said a teacher.

The secretary personnel, Chandigarh administration, BL Sharma, who is also the education secretary, had in January 2019 written to all the administrative secretaries and the heads of the departments regarding the timely payment of wages to employees engaged on a contract basis through service providers.