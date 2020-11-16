Partial amalgamation of commercial properties to be allowed in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 00:05 IST

The UT administration has notified the draft Chandigarh Building Rules (Urban) 2020 to allow partial amalgamation of floors in two adjacent commercial properties owned by different parties but rented out to one tenant.

“The partial amalgamation of floors as temporary arrangement, if the owners of the two adjoining plots are different and both the buildings are rented to one party, entry/opening be allowed for connectivity at each floor,” reads the notification.

Amendment in the rules will allow entry and opening at each floor of a building: In shop cum offices and shop cum flats, semi industrial sites, booths and bay shops, the aim being to better utilise internal space in properties for larger retailers and corporate offices.

However, the changes can be made only at the discretion of the owners and allowed subject to furnishing of an affidavit by the owners of the commercial properties and a no objection certificate from the UT estate officer.

Permissions will be given till the tenancy is applicable.

Approvals will also depend on buildings meeting structural stability and other technical feasibilities as laid down in the building bye-laws.

Public comments, objections sought

The administration has sought public comments and objections on the draft notification, which can be accessed by the general public on the official website of the administration: chandigarh.gov.in.

Suggestions can be forwarded to the senior town planner, UT Urban Planning Department and through email stputchd@gmail.com within 30 days from the date of the publication of the draft notification.

The amended rules, to be called the Chandigarh Building Rules (Urban) Amendments, 2020, will come into force from the date of its publication in the official gazette of the administration. It will primarily amend Rule 5.1 on amalgamation of properties in the Chandigarh Building Rules (Urban) 2017.

Notably, in July this year, the administration amended the building rules to allow amalgamation of residential plots with no change in original floor area ratio (FAR). In 10 marla plots, 70% coverage area in both plots was allowed; and in case of one kanal plots, only 50% coverage was allowed. Marla plots got the benefit of excess coverage area which was earlier withheld by the urban planning department.