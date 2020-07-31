Victim of July 26 hit-and-run case succumbs to injuries

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 31, 2020

A 32-year-old man who was critically injured after a sport utility vehicle (SUV) hit his bicycle on July 26 in a hit-and-run case near Zirakpur died at Chandigarh’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research on Thursday.

Satinder Sharma was from Bihar and worked as a carpenter. He was living in Aerocity on rent.

Sharma was on his way to Zirakpur from Sohana when he was hit by the SUV near Bakarpur village on Airport Road and was taken to the Mohali Civil Hospital, from where he was referred to PGIMER.

“When Satinder reached Bakarpur chowk, a speeding Toyota Innova coming from behind hit him and he fell, sustaining multiple injuries. The car driver sped away from the spot. The victim was shifted to the Civil Hospital in Phase 6 here from where he was referred to PGI, where he succumbed to his injuries last night,” said Bir Chand, the investigation officer.

A case has been registered against the driver by the Sohana police. He is yet to be identified but is likely to be arrested soon “ as we have the vehicle’s registration number, which was noted by a passer-by during the incident,” Bir Chand said.

The postmortem of the victim was conducted on Thursday and his body handed over to the family.