Webinar series organised by Panjab University dept during Covid lockdown concludes

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 20:24 IST

The webinar series organised by Panjab University’s department of library and information science during the Covid-19 lockdown concluded on Monday.

The department organised 21 webinars from April 24 to June 29 on the theme “Information generation, dissemination and use during Covid-19 lockdown’ in which eminent speakers from India and abroad deliberated on various issues. As many as 5,000 attendees participated in the webinars series. Also, recorded webinars are available on DLIS’ YouTube channel.

During the concluding webinar on Monday, Naresh Kumar Agarwal, associate professor at school of library and information science, Simmons University, USA, spoke on “Disinformation generation, dissemination and use: Covid-19 and beyond”.

He differentiated between information, misinformation and disinformation and highlighted how disinformation is generated, how it spreads and the critical thinking skills one must have to differentiate between fact and fake news.

More than 250 attendees, including academicians, researchers and students from India and abroad participated.