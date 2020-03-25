With second positive case from Faridabad, the number of Covid-19 patients’ climbs to 17 in Haryana

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 23:26 IST

With the second positive case from Faridabad, the number of Covid-19 patients’ in Haryana increased to 17 on Wednesday.

As per the bulletin released by health department, Gurugram still has 10 positive Covid-19 patients, Faridabad and Panipat have two positive cases each and Palwal, Panchkula and Sonepat have one positive case each. Two more cases were reported in Delhi, however, the patients were residents of Gurugram.

The bulletin said the samples of 461 suspected persons had been sent to the national institute of virology, Pune, of which the samples of 336 persons were found to be negative while 111 reports are still awaited.

Likewise, the cumulative number of passengers put on surveillance till date was 9,714, while the number of persons who had come in contact with Covid-19 positive cases was 76. They too have been put under surveillance.

While the cumulative number of persons who had completed surveillance period of 28 days was 617, the bulletin said that as many as 9,212 persons were still under surveillance.

The official communication said that the number of person currently admitted in different hospital of the state is 126.

21-year-old staff nurse tests positive

Karnal A 21-year-old Panipat-based staff nurse had tested positive for novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The woman, who was posted at a private hospital in Gurugram, had returned home on March 19. She reportedly quarantined herself as soon as she developed symptoms on March 23. Her samples were taken at the General Hospital in Panipat and sent to Government Medical College, Khanpur Kalan. The nurse contracted the infection from one of her patients in Gurugram.

Panipat’s deputy chief medical officer Dr Shashi Garg said, “The woman has been admitted to the isolation ward of a civil hospital in Panipat. The girls’ family has also been quarantined, however, they remain asymptomatic.”

A 21-year-old Panipat based man with a travel history to the United Kingdom was the first Covid-19 patient in the district, and a 30-year-old domestic worker from Panipat also tested positive for the infection. She is admitted at PGIMS Rohtak.