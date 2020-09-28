Woman promised role in TV soap, raped by 2 men in Zirakpur hotel

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 23:50 IST

A woman lured to a Zirakpur hotel on the promise of being offered roles in television soaps was raped by two men on the intervening night of September 25 and 26.

The woman said in her police complaint that she had been taken to the hotel at Lohgarh Road on September 25 by a friend who claimed the two men were from Mumbai, had edited reality shows and were looking for a new face for TV soaps.

After meeting them, the woman said she was offered a cold drink and told that she had been shortlisted for the role. The two men then raped her after the friend left the room.

A case was registered against Dinesh and Sunil Ram of Nasik under Sections 376D of the Indian Penal Code. The men are yet to be arrested.