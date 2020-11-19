e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 10 incoming passengers at Chandigarh ISBT test positive

10 incoming passengers at Chandigarh ISBT test positive

As many as 210 passengers, most of whom were from Delhi, were tested at the bus stand on Thursday.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 23:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A passengers giving his sample for Covid testing at the Sector-17 ISBT in Chandigarh on Thursday.
A passengers giving his sample for Covid testing at the Sector-17 ISBT in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
         

As many as 10 incoming passengers at the Inter-State Bus Terminal, Sector-17, tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

On Day 3 of testing, samples were collected from 210 passengers and 10 returned positive results. Majority of these patients were from Delhi, officials said.

Earlier on Tuesday, 66 passengers were tested and two were found infected. However, none of the 126 samples collected on Wednesday was found positive.

“The contact tracing exercise has been strengthened, along with increasing the number of daily tests as compared to September. However, people who travel regularly outside of Chandigarh and those reporting here from other cities are requested to voluntarily get themselves tested at the ISBT itself or report to GMSH, Sector 16,” said Dr Amandeep Kang, director, UT health department.

“A separate room for testing has been earmarked at GMSH for people who are not ill, to avoid their intermingling with symptomatic patients,” she added.

The department has already issued an advisory to Chandigarh residents to avoid travelling to high-risk zones, such as Delhi NCR.

The probability of getting infected increases substantially when people are in these high-risk zones, the department stated, adding that people coming back from Delhi should follow precautions and report for testing voluntarily.

top news
‘Children maybe last in line to get access to Covid-19 vaccine,’ says Adar Poonawalla at HTLS 2020
‘Children maybe last in line to get access to Covid-19 vaccine,’ says Adar Poonawalla at HTLS 2020
India, China to hold another round of talks soon on border standoff
India, China to hold another round of talks soon on border standoff
No strikes in PoK today, reports fake, says Army
No strikes in PoK today, reports fake, says Army
Delhi records 7,546 fresh Covid-19 cases; 4,501 containment zones in city
Delhi records 7,546 fresh Covid-19 cases; 4,501 containment zones in city
Is India ready for another pandemic? AIIMS director Dr Guleria answers
Is India ready for another pandemic? AIIMS director Dr Guleria answers
HTLS 2020: Covid-19 vaccine could roll out in 3-4 months, says SII’s Adar Poonawalla
HTLS 2020: Covid-19 vaccine could roll out in 3-4 months, says SII’s Adar Poonawalla
‘Thrilled with Covid-19 vaccine leap,’ says Brown University’s Ashish K Jha
‘Thrilled with Covid-19 vaccine leap,’ says Brown University’s Ashish K Jha
Covid, vaccine race & what we don’t know yet | Dr Guleria & Dr Jha #HTLS2020
Covid, vaccine race & what we don’t know yet | Dr Guleria & Dr Jha #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChhath Puja 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In