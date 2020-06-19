e-paper
2.3 magnitude earthquake hits Haryana

2.3 magnitude earthquake hits Haryana

The earthquake of 2.3 magnitude occurred at 05:37 in the morning on Friday.

cities Updated: Jun 19, 2020 07:59 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Rohtak, Haryana
Representative image.
Representative image.(HT photo)
         

An earthquake of magnitude 2.3 on the Richter scale, hit 15 km east-southeast of Rohtak, Haryana on Friday morning.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 2.3, Occurred on 19-06-2020, 05:37:40 IST, Latitude: 28.84 and Longitude: 76.75, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 15km ESE of Rohtak, Haryana,” National Centre for Seismology stated.

Further, details are awaited.

