2 held with 200gm heroin in Ludhiana

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 22:36 IST

Police arrested two men with 200gm heroin during a special checking near the Shani Mandir in Islamganj here on Thursday late. Police said the heroin costs ₹1 crore in international market.

The accused have been identified as Paramdeep Singh alias Deepi alias Sonu of Bhoondar village of Bathinda and Varinder Kumar alias Sonu of Ferozepur.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City-1) Gurpreet Singh Sikand said, “During questioning, the accused revealed that they procured heroin from Vishesh Kumar of Sherpur village in Sangrur and sold it among addicts. They had come to Islamganj for delivering the consignment.”

A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused at police station Division number 2. The duo was produced before the court and sent to three-day police custody.

RAPE ACCUSED AMONG DUO

The ADCP said Paramdeep is already facing a trial in Bathinda for kidnapping and raping a minor girl in 2016. The accused was bailed out in the case.

He said Varinder is facing trial in three cases of drug peddling.

“We have launched a manhunt for the arrest of the supplier, Vishesh, who is wanted in 13 cases of drug peddling, murder, attempt to murder, snatching and hatching conspiracy of robbery,” the ADCP said.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 22:35 IST