2 Patiala cops arrested for supplying heroin to inmate

Patiala police have busted a drug supply racket with the arrest of two head constables on Thursday.

During interrogation of Dharamheri resident Vishav Aman Singh, who was arrested with 50gm heroin on Tuesday, it came to light that he was supplying the contraband to a Patiala Central jail inmate, Satnam Singh, with the help of head constables Surjeet Singh Mavi and Harjinder Singh. The head constables have also been suspended.

After investigation, both the head constables were arrested, said Patiala SSP Mandeep Singh, adding other accused will be arrested after getting production warrants.

He added a convict Dharminder Singh has been taken on remand, while two others Bimal Kumar and Satnam Singh, both residents of Patran, have been arrested for their involvement in the racket.

Patiala Central jail has become a centre of controversies in the recent past. Earlier this year, jail superintendent Rajan Kapur was shifted out for allegedly running an extortion racket with help of gangsters. Later, jail superintendent Jaspal Singh was suspended for violating the jail manual by allowing 70 people, mostly Akalis, to meet suspended IG Paramraj Singh Umranangal, who was an inmate.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 06:05 IST