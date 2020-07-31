e-paper
30-year-old 'murdered' in Sangrur, brothers of female friend arrested

30-year-old ‘murdered’ in Sangrur, brothers of female friend arrested

The victim, Kulvir Singh of Ghanauri Kalan, had gone to meet his female friend on the night of July 17 but never returned. The family came to know about his death on July 27 after his body was found.

cities Updated: Jul 31, 2020 19:53 IST
Hindustan Times, Sangrur
Two weeks after a 30-year-old man was found dead on Bagrian-Dhuri road of Sangrur, police arrested the two brothers of his female friend on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Gurmukh Singh and Ram Singh of Bagrian village.

As per the FIR, the victim, Kulvir Singh of Ghanauri Kalan, had gone to meet his female friend on the night of July 17 but never returned. The family came to know about his death on July 27 after his body was found. A case under Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 201 (disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the two accused on the complaint of the victim’s father.

