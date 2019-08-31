5-yr-old boy died at Dera Bassi civil hospital due to doctors’ negligence, says inquiry report

cities

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 01:06 IST

A week after a five-year-old boy died at the Dera Bassi civil hospital, the probe conducted by a three-member panel has reportedly indicted the doctors concerned for negligence.

The boy, Shivam, was brought to the hospital on August 24 on complaining of vomiting and loose stools. The family alleged the doctors failed to attend to him properly leading to his death.

Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu had ordered a probe on August 26 after the family approached police.

Mohali civil surgeon, Manjit Singh, tasked a three-member panel comprising Mohali deputy medical commissioner Rakesh Kumar, Dera Bassi civil hospital senior medical officer Sangeeta Jain and paediatrician Dr Meghna with the inquiry.

“The probe is complete. I have submitted the report to the director, department of health and family welfare, Punjab. Now, the higher-ups will take the necessary action,” said the civil surgeon.

While Manjit Singh refrained from sharing its contents, a senior official privy to the development said: “The report has indicted the doctors for negligence in treating the patient properly.”

The official said the panel conducted a thorough inquiry, wherein statements of doctors and the family were recorded and CCTV footage was checked.

According to the boy’s father, Vijay Kumar Tiwari: “The doctor on duty only administered an injection to him and didn’t bother to check him properly. I again requested a nurse to attend to my son as there was no improvement in his health. A doctor came in the morning and gave him some syrups, claiming it will help, but his health started deteriorating.”

The family later took the boy to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he was declared brought dead.”

